×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Khayelitsha fire displaces 160 people after 50 shacks destroyed

07 January 2023 - 13:06
Cape Town fire and rescue service responded to a fire that gutted 50 shacks in Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Cape Town fire and rescue service responded to a fire that gutted 50 shacks in Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: possohh / 123RF Stock Photo

Residents of Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, were awoken early on Saturday morning by a raging fire that destroyed 50 shacks.

Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said his department was alerted about the fire just before 2am.

“Several crews responded and a strong wind was fanning the fire to the nearby formal houses,” said Carelse.

“The incident management team was also activated just after 1am to mitigate the incident. Six fire engines and two water tankers were on scene and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at 5.30am.”

We need help: Shack dwellers flooded in Khayelitsha

Heavy rainfall flooded numerous shacks in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, one of several areas affected by the biggest winter storm of the year so far in ...
News
6 months ago

He said an estimated 50 informal structures were destroyed and 160 residents were displaced.

“Four elderly women suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by Metro EMS,” he said. “One firefighter sustained second-degree burn wounds to his right hand. The cause is still unknown and no fatalities were reported.”

Carelse added: “The fire is one of three significant incidents which fire and rescue services are dealing with, the other two being the fire in Blaauwberg which is still ongoing and some crews are monitoring the Rockview dam incident for potential flare-ups.”

TimesLIVE

We've lost everything, say victims of Polar Park inferno

Residents affected by a devastating blaze in Polar Park informal settlement in Phillippi, Cape Town, said they do not know where to turn as they have ...
News
5 days ago

Three children among six killed in shack fire, parents suffer burns

Six people, including three children, died in a shack fire in the early hours of Thursday in Kamesh, a settlement near Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 month ago

Firefighters find five bodies after dousing shack fire in Khayelitsha

Five people died early on Friday in a shack fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
News
10 months ago

Cape Town family perishes in fire

Three Cape Town family members died in a shack fire in the early hours of Friday
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...