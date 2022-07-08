A 31-year-old mother and her two children, a son aged four and a five-year-old girl, died in a shack fire just after midnight at Klarinet in Emalahleni.
Mother, two children killed in Emalahleni shack fire
Image: Supplied
A 31-year-old mother and her two children, a son aged four and a five-year-old girl, died in a shack fire just after midnight at Klarinet in Emalahleni.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the father, 35, was away from home at the time of the fire.
“It is said the mother could have left a two-plate stove on and it is suspected the family might have been using the stove to warm themselves as it was cold. Further allegations are that the mother fell asleep while the stove was still on,” he said.
“The shack caught fire and was engulfed in flames with the mother and two minors inside. The three could not be saved and were unfortunately certified dead on the scene.”
Mohlala said police in the province were concerned about incidents in which children were killed in fires. “The two incidents sadly occurred in a space of about four days, as this one follows one which took place on July 4 at Hendrina when two sets of twins died.”
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has sent condolences to the family and appealed to the public to practise safe ways of staying warm in winter.
