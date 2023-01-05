×

South Africa

Five accused of murder near Koster to apply for bail on Monday

Charges against sixth person provisionally withdrawn

05 January 2023 - 18:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Five men accused of the murder of a 32-year-old man near Koster, North West, will apply for bail on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The case against five men accused of the alleged murder of Klaas Mosimanyana Jobontho near Koster, in the North West, was on Thursday postponed until Monday for the appointment of legal representation and bail application.

Stefan Nel, 54, Donovan Martin, 20, Mustafa Alberrtyn, 39, Wayne Schroeder, 52, and Adam Barnard, 24, were arrested on December 21 after the disappearance of Jobontho, 32, who was reported missing on December 16.

Jobontho's decomposed body was discovered on a smallholding near Koster on December 21.

The five, together with Lourene Janse van Niewenhuisen, 24, were charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of unlicensed firearms when they first appeared in the Koster magistrate’s court on December 23.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the charges against Janse van Niewenhuisen were provisionally withdrawn pending the outcome of the investigations.

“An application to the office of the director of public prosecutions in North West for the matter to be transferred to the high court has also been submitted,” Mamothame said.

Mamothame said police investigations after the disappearance of Jobontho led them to a plot in Doornlaagte, and upon arrival, they were denied access by some of the accused.

“What became suspicious when to the police officers arrived were the people who were running around. The police managed to gain entry and discovered traces of blood on the floor and a sleeping bag in one of the buildings,” Mamothame said.

Further dragging trails of blood led them to a storeroom where police found a decomposed body with hands tied and indications of severe beating.

Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered. All five will remain in police custody.

TimesLIVE

