The National Prosecuting Authority said he was arrested in Tzaneen on Wednesday last week in connection with seven rapes. At the time, he was out on R2,000 bail for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in 2021.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police are investigating at least seven rape cases reported between 2015 and 2016 in which the modus operandi was similar.
The man may be linked to more cases as investigations continue.
“Investigations revealed the [alleged] perpetrator targeted unsuspecting women on their way to Tzaneen town who either did not know the area well or he offered assistance, and in doing so he would lure them to secluded areas. They were raped and robbed of their belongings.”
Alleged Limpopo serial rapist abandons bail application
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
An alleged serial rapist accused of terrorising the Bolobedu and Tzaneen communities in Limpopo has abandoned his bail application.
The 33-year-old appeared briefly in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.
In an earlier appearance on Tuesday, a charge of attempted murder was added to his charge sheet.
Ledwaba said one of the victims was hacked with a panga.
The man also allegedly targeted women hitchhiking on the R71 near Tzaneen Spur restaurant on the way to Phalaborwa and Giyani.
“Concerted efforts were made to apprehend the [alleged] perpetrator who was unknown until he was linked through forensic evidence.
“Police appeal to victims who may have fallen prey to this suspect to come forward and report the matter at the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 086 00 10111, or report via MySAPSApp,” he said.
TimesLIVE
