×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Underworld boss' arrested for 'conspiring to kill detective, magistrate'

24 December 2022 - 13:25
The Hawks arrested Moegsien Barendse, 62, on Wednesday.
The Hawks arrested Moegsien Barendse, 62, on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF

An alleged Cape Town underworld boss has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a detective and a magistrate.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the directorate swooped on alleged Pagad Force gang leader Moegsien Barendse, 62, on Wednesday.

“Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his two sons’ bail application,” Hani said.

“This comes after the Hawks’ crimes against the state team based in Bellville received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on November 18. The information was then followed up and through an extensive investigation, the information revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of Pagad's G Force to assassinate the two officials.”

Barendse faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Wednesday and is set to apply for bail on January 17.

TimesLIVE

Bail application dismissed for mom accused of 'hand grenade plot' against top cop Charl Kinnear

Amaal Jantjies will remain behind bars — as will her lover, Junky Funky Kids gangster Janick Adonis, and their co-accused Farez Smith.
News
1 year ago

Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack has been charged with the murder of anti-gang unit officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
News
1 year ago

Cape 'underworld bosses' to be tried in high court for murder of 'steroid king' Brian Weinstein

Feared alleged underworld bosses accused of killing “steroid king” Brian Weinstein now face a raft of charges ranging from gang-related offences and ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...