He said the department will hire 500 workers for two months to safely assist communities with the physical relocation process of erecting structures and moving furniture and assets.
He said identified informal settlements in the following municipalities will be relocated; Emfuleni, Midvaal, Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg and City of Tshwane.
“The department would like to caution Gauteng residents that the illegal occupation of suitable or unsuitable land is dangerous, illegal and a punishable offence. It is unwise and unsafe to reside on or alongside flood-prone zones. This relocation effort is part of government's upgrading of informal settlements programme policy,” he said.
In February 2022, more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane. Flooding affected households in Eersterust, Mamelodi (informal settlements), Gomora in Pretoria West, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Marikana in Centurion.
TimesLIVE
Local government to hire 500 people to help Mamelodi flood victims relocate
Image: Gallo Images/Daily News/Raymond Morare
The Gauteng department of human settlements says relocation plans for Mamelodi flood victims in Tshwane are in progress and the department will update the public by February.
The department said it was aware of the plight of flood victims housed in temporary shelters provided by the City of Tshwane.
“The department together with the City of Tshwane has a plan and remains committed to relocating people at informal settlements in the province,” it said.
According to department spokesperson Tahir Sema, relocation to habitable land will only be for people from identified areas that pose the greatest risk to lives and livelihoods.
“Informal settlements on upgradeable land will be reorganised to allow for road access for services and further upgrading,” said Sema.
Heavy rain hits uMngeni municipality hard
He said the department will hire 500 workers for two months to safely assist communities with the physical relocation process of erecting structures and moving furniture and assets.
He said identified informal settlements in the following municipalities will be relocated; Emfuleni, Midvaal, Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg and City of Tshwane.
“The department would like to caution Gauteng residents that the illegal occupation of suitable or unsuitable land is dangerous, illegal and a punishable offence. It is unwise and unsafe to reside on or alongside flood-prone zones. This relocation effort is part of government's upgrading of informal settlements programme policy,” he said.
In February 2022, more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane. Flooding affected households in Eersterust, Mamelodi (informal settlements), Gomora in Pretoria West, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Marikana in Centurion.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos