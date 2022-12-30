“The municipality has limited resources to respond and will strategically implement response plans. Thank you to businesses and civic groups for your assistance,” said Pappas.
Heavy rain hits uMngeni municipality hard
uMngeni municipality will ask the KwaZulu-Natal government for financial help to fix infrastructure damaged by floods.
The Midlands municipality was hit by heavy rain and gusting winds on Thursday.
Mayor Chris Pappas said some parts of the municipality were badly affected, with more than 120mm recorded.
The political and administrative leadership of the municipality met on Friday to discuss the matter. Funding will be redirected to respond to stormwater and road-related damage.
Resources will be allocated to mop-up and clean-up operations.
Pappas said councillors would submit damage reports in their wards by Friday.
“Risk areas and weaknesses will be identified and interventions put in place for future storms. Our disaster subdirectory will respond to emergency cases where humanitarian relief is required. The electricity unit has already restored most areas affected by power outages.”
In December 2021, the DA-run municipality said it suffered R272m in storm damage.
Pappas said the municipality did not receive any assistance despite billions supposedly being allocated for disaster response.
“The municipality has limited resources to respond and will strategically implement response plans. Thank you to businesses and civic groups for your assistance,” said Pappas.
On Thursday, KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said disaster management teams were on high alert after a warning issued by the South African Weather Service.
Some storms may become severe over the interior.
Zikalala urged residents to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and bridges susceptible to flooding.
People should also avoid swimming in and crossing swollen rivers and take care as roads may be flooded, potholes filled with water and there may be sinkholes.
