“Police received information about premises alleged to be used as chop shops around the Thembisa area which are storing stolen and hijacked vehicles. Multidisciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao pounced on the premises.
“During the search police recovered cars reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middleburg. Several car parts that had been tampered with, grinders suspected to be used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized.”
Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court.
He said detectives in Gauteng arrested more than 920 people in the operation during the tracing of wanted suspects.
“The suspects were on the run after allegedly committing crimes that include murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. More than 175 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested across the province as each district conducted Operation O Kae Molao.”
TimesLIVE
One arrested as Gauteng police pounce on Thembisa vehicle 'chop shop'
Image: SAPS
Parktown police arrested a 53-year-old man for alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicles when they raided a “chop shop” in Thembisa on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said Operation O Kae Molao, led by Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, saw the recovery of vehicles including Toyota minibuses reported to be stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
“Police received information about premises alleged to be used as chop shops around the Thembisa area which are storing stolen and hijacked vehicles. Multidisciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao pounced on the premises.
“During the search police recovered cars reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middleburg. Several car parts that had been tampered with, grinders suspected to be used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized.”
Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court.
He said detectives in Gauteng arrested more than 920 people in the operation during the tracing of wanted suspects.
“The suspects were on the run after allegedly committing crimes that include murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. More than 175 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested across the province as each district conducted Operation O Kae Molao.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos