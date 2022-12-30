×

One arrested as Gauteng police pounce on Thembisa vehicle 'chop shop'

30 December 2022 - 11:24
Orrin Singh Reporter
Suspected stolen Toyota Quantum minibuses were recovered by police at business premises in Thembisa on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Parktown police arrested a 53-year-old man for alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicles when they raided a “chop shop” in Thembisa on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said Operation O Kae Molao, led by Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, saw the recovery of vehicles including Toyota minibuses reported to be stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. 

“Police received information about premises alleged to be used as chop shops around the Thembisa area which are storing stolen and hijacked vehicles. Multidisciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao pounced on the premises.

“During the search police recovered cars reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middleburg. Several car parts that had been tampered with, grinders suspected to be used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized.”

Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court.

He said detectives in Gauteng arrested more than 920 people in the operation during the tracing of wanted suspects. 

“The suspects were on the run after allegedly committing crimes that include murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. More than 175 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested across the province as each district conducted Operation O Kae Molao.”

