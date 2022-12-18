×

LISTEN | ANC didn’t ask to be exempt from load-shedding, says Mabe

By Paige Muller - 18 December 2022 - 17:06
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe briefs the media at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
A special load-shedding exemption “due to the presence of high security risk persons” at the ANC national conference has spared VIPs from blackouts at Nasrec, Johannesburg, according to a press release distributed by City Power. 

Initially when confronted with the question of whether the ANC had requested a special load-shedding exemption for their elective conference, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had not and to do so would constitute “state capture of a special type”. 

However, when confronted with a City Power press release, Mabe backtracked, saying the decision was not taken by the ANC but by SAPS. 

TimesLIVE

