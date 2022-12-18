The secretary-general position will be contested by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and deputy minister of finance David Masondo will compete for the position of national chair.
ICYMI | Nominations for ANC's top seven at the elective conference
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize were in the early hours on Sunday both nominated for the ANC president's position.
Deputy president David Mabuza declined nomination for the party's deputy president position. The minister of justice Ronald Lamola, outgoing ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will face off for the position.
The conference descended into chaos when former cabinet ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Peterson were nominated to contest for the position of ANC first deputy secretary general.
The security had to be tightened as some of the delegates went close to the stage where the ANC leadership was sitting and demanded that the leadership be changed.
Ramaphosa's supporters responded by chanting songs displaying their loyalty to him.
Former Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina as well as Ramaphosa's advisor Bejani Chauke, have been nominated for the party's treasurer-general's position.
The secretary-general position will be contested by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and deputy minister of finance David Masondo will compete for the position of national chair.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos