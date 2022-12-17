WATCH | Live updates from day 2 of ANC elective conference
The second day of the 55th ANC national elective conference.
December 17 2022 - 09:59
July unrest was an act of counter-revolution to destabilise the state – Ramaphosa
The ANC needs to undertake a political programme to prevent a recurrence of the July riots which cost the economy an estimated R50bn.
December 17 2022 - 08:00
ANC faces moment of truth - Ramaphosa
In two successive days of speaking, President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to have stitched together a theme for the next five years – should he be re-elected: the ANC needs to renew itself or be history.