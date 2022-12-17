×

WATCH | Live updates from day 2 of ANC elective conference

By SowetanLIVE - 17 December 2022 - 10:33

The second day of the 55th ANC national elective conference.

December 17 2022 - 09:59

July unrest was an act of counter-revolution to destabilise the state – Ramaphosa

The ANC needs to undertake a political programme to prevent a recurrence of the July riots which cost the economy an estimated R50bn.

December 17 2022 - 08:00

ANC faces moment of truth - Ramaphosa

In two successive days of speaking, President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to have stitched together a theme for the next five years – should he be re-elected: the ANC needs to renew itself or be history.

