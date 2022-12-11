KwaZulu-Natal police have nabbed three suspects for allegedly fatally stabbing a 21-year-old man and injuring his 46-year-old father.
The incident happened at Durban's South Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the victim had informed his father he was being assaulted by a group of young men.
The deceased together with the father had approached the suspects.
During the confrontation three suspects produced knives and stabbed the son who was certified dead at the scene. The father, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.
The trio was nabbed at the beach.
TimesLIVE
Three nabbed for stabbing father and son on Durban beach
Image: File/ SANDILE NDLOVU
