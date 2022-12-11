×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three nabbed for stabbing father and son on Durban beach

By Mfundo Mkhize - 11 December 2022 - 14:45
A man was injured and his son fatally stabbed on Durban's South Beach on Saturday.
A man was injured and his son fatally stabbed on Durban's South Beach on Saturday.
Image: File/ SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police have nabbed three suspects for allegedly fatally stabbing a 21-year-old man and injuring his 46-year-old father. 

The incident happened at Durban's South Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the victim had informed his father he was being assaulted by a group of young men.

The deceased together with the father had approached the suspects.

During the confrontation three suspects produced knives and stabbed the son who was certified dead at the scene. The father, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

The trio was nabbed at the beach.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala