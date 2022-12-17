×

South Africa

WATCH | Zuma stares down reading as President Cyril Ramaphosa talks about state capture

By Staff Reporter - 17 December 2022 - 08:29
Former president Jacob Zuma attending the ANC's 55th national conference.
Image: Mpho Sibanyoni

Former president Jacob Zuma stared down reading as President Cyril Ramaphosa told the party's 55th national conference that those who are responsible for state capture should be held accountable.

"From the deliberations and resolutions of this conference, we must ensure that we use the work of the state capture commission to consolidate and intensify efforts against state capture and ensure that, yes, those responsible, whoever they are and wherever they are, that they should face the might of the law," said Ramaphosa, resulting in delegates giving him a round of applause.

"This must strengthen our resolve so that we can protect and advance the gains of our revolution," said Ramaphosa on the first day of the conference.

Zuma, who in October finished his 15-month prison sentence after he was arrested for giving instructions to participate in the state capture inquiry a cold shoulder, did not clap when Ramaphosa spoke about the state capture.

Earlier Zuma was all smiles when he made a grand entrance that resulted in the disruption of Ramaphosa's delivery of the party's political report.

