A family of four was seriously injured in an accident that left them trapped in their vehicle on the N1 south near the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Johannesburg at about 2.30am on Saturday.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and fire and rescue services responded, cutting the injured free with the jaws of life. They were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.
Reports indicated the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. The driver of the second vehicle disappeared from the scene, said Emer-G-Med.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Jaws of life used to free family from car after collision on N1 near Rivonia
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
A family of four was seriously injured in an accident that left them trapped in their vehicle on the N1 south near the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Johannesburg at about 2.30am on Saturday.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and fire and rescue services responded, cutting the injured free with the jaws of life. They were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.
Reports indicated the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. The driver of the second vehicle disappeared from the scene, said Emer-G-Med.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Eight-year-old caught driving his dad’s car in Vereeniging
RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season
Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day
Four children among 11 killed in Free State accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos