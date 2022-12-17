×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Jaws of life used to free family from car after collision on N1 near Rivonia

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2022 - 11:04
Reports say the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. Stock photo.
Reports say the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A family of four was seriously injured in an accident that left them trapped in their vehicle on the N1 south near the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Johannesburg at about 2.30am on Saturday.

Emer-G-Med paramedics and fire and rescue services responded, cutting the injured free with the jaws of life. They were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital. 

Reports indicated the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. The driver of the second vehicle disappeared from the scene, said Emer-G-Med.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Eight-year-old caught driving his dad’s car in Vereeniging

Imagine walking down the street and seeing a child peering over the steering wheel driving past in an SUV.
News
1 day ago

RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that law enforcement will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure ...
News
2 days ago

Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day to enhance alertness ...
News
2 days ago

Four children among 11 killed in Free State accident

Eleven people died in a road accident in the Free State on Monday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods