Paramedics use jaws of life to free driver after Mbombela crash

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of an SUV who was involved in an accident with a delivery vehicle in Mbombela on Saturday morning.
Five others were injured in the crash in Dr Enos Mabuza Drive when they were flung from the delivery vehicle during the collision, said Emer-G-Med.
The injured were treated and taken to a nearby hospital.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
