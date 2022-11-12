Two people have been killed in a collision between a double-cab bakkie and an SUV on the N1 North near Grasmere Plaza in Johannesburg.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said a man and a woman were trapped in the bakkie and declared dead on the scene.
Two seriously injured patients who were travelling in the SUV were taken to hospital, he added.
TimesLIVE
Two killed, two badly hurt in collision near Grasmere Plaza
Image: ER24
