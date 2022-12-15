Imagine walking down the street and seeing a child peering over the steering wheel driving past in an SUV.
This is what happened in Roshnee, Vereeniging, where an eight-year-old boy was caught driving his father’s vehicle.
In a video posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the boy is seen parked on the side of the road and being questioned by two men.
An elderly man asked the boy, seated in the drivers’ seat with the window down, how he managed to get the SUV.
“My father gave it to me,” the boy said nonchalantly, adding he left his father at home.
While some residents are heard laughing about the incident, the man was not impressed.
“Does [your father] know you have the car?” the man asked.
The boy quietly nods.
WATCH | Eight-year-old caught driving his dad’s car in Vereeniging
The man instructs someone to take pictures of the boy to post on social media.
“I will show it to the Roshnee people. This is ridiculous. I stopped him and asked him what he is doing.
“When I told you to park here, what did you do?”
The boy responded that he reversed.
The man, seemingly irritated, told the boy to direct him to his father.
“This is ridiculous. He can barely see over the steering wheel,” the man said to onlookers.
The eight-year-old driver explained he was playing music in the car which is connected to his phone.
“My father knows,” the boy kept repeating.
When the man got into his own black BMW after offering to follow the boy home to ensure he arrived safely, the child started the car and drove off.
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said they are trying to locate the family.
“The father must take responsibility for this. This is uncalled for. They are putting the lives of people at risk,” he told TimesLIVE.
With the festive season approaching, which often leads to fatal accidents, pedestrians are also at high risk, said Zwane.
“This child is driving in a suburb where there are pedestrians and can easily get involved in a collision with a pedestrian with fatal consequences. We don’t want that. We will dispatch people to go establish the facts and do what is necessary and applicable in terms of the law.”
