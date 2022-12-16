×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | ANC 55th national conference

16 December 2022 - 13:16
Gwede Mantashe during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Gwede Mantashe during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The ANC is hosting its 55th national elective conference at the Naserce Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

ANC conference hit by three-hour delay

The start of the ANC’s national elective conference has been delayed due to technical glitches in registering delegates.
News
3 hours ago

Conference a test of ANC renewal - Ramaphosa

The ANC's 55th national conference starting today will be a "watershed moment" that will not only dictate the next decade and test the party was ...
News
5 hours ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

ANC gala dinner sold out with guests paying R1.2m to sit next to Ramaphosa

The 55th ANC national conference gala dinner is sold out and exceeded its target of 300 guest with the most expensive table costing R1.2m to sit next ...
News
1 day ago

Will the ANC be able to rebuild ahead of 2024?

The ANC heads into the crucial national elective conference this weekend burdened by warring factions and two presidential candidates who both have ...
News
1 day ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Yengeni gets ANC greenlight to vie for leadership position

The ANC's electoral committee has upheld Tony Yengeni's appeal against his disqualification from national executive committee candidacy.
News
2 days ago

Dlamini-Zuma has no regrets over Phala-Phala ‘yes’ vote

“I didn’t see any fault with the report,” Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on her decision to defy her ...
News
2 days ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Trending

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom