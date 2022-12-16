Already have an account?
South Africa
IN PICS | ANC 55th national conference
16 December 2022 - 13:16
Gwede Mantashe during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image:
Antonio Muchave
The ANC is hosting its 55
th
national elective conference at the Naserce Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image:
Antonio Muchave
ANC conference hit by three-hour delay
The start of the ANC’s national elective conference has been delayed due to technical glitches in registering delegates.
News
3 hours ago
Conference a test of ANC renewal - Ramaphosa
The ANC's 55th national conference starting today will be a "watershed moment" that will not only dictate the next decade and test the party was ...
News
5 hours ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image:
Antonio Muchave
Image:
Antonio Muchave
ANC gala dinner sold out with guests paying R1.2m to sit next to Ramaphosa
The 55th ANC national conference gala dinner is sold out and exceeded its target of 300 guest with the most expensive table costing R1.2m to sit next ...
News
1 day ago
Will the ANC be able to rebuild ahead of 2024?
The ANC heads into the crucial national elective conference this weekend burdened by warring factions and two presidential candidates who both have ...
News
1 day ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image:
Antonio Muchave
Image:
Antonio Muchave
Yengeni gets ANC greenlight to vie for leadership position
The ANC's electoral committee has upheld Tony Yengeni's appeal against his disqualification from national executive committee candidacy.
News
2 days ago
Dlamini-Zuma has no regrets over Phala-Phala ‘yes’ vote
“I didn’t see any fault with the report,” Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on her decision to defy her ...
News
2 days ago
Delegates during the ANC 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image:
Antonio Muchave
Image:
Antonio Muchave
