Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma became the first member of the ANC to defy the party by voting in favour of the section 89 report into Phala Phala.
This was despite strict instructions from ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe warning MPs what would happen should they vote in favour of the report.
“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes," Dlamini-Zuma said.
She was followed by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and unsurprisingly Supra Mahumapelo.
ANC presidential candidate and former health minister Zweli Mkhize as well as tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu were absent from Tuesday's vote.
Ramaphosa critic, deputy public enterprise minister Phumulo Masualle, voted along party lines and not with the opposition as anticipated.
ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala, who had initially voted in favour of the motion, asked the house to change her vote.
"It came to my attention that my vote for party line was captured incorrectly and as a yes. Please speaker, my vote is a no," Mahambehlala said.
Ramaphosa defeated the motion after 214 MPs voted against it.
Only 148 MPs voted in favour for the establishment of setting up an impeachment inquiry and two abstained.
'As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes'
Dlamini-Zuma defies ANC, votes in favour of Phala Phala report
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma became the first member of the ANC to defy the party by voting in favour of the section 89 report into Phala Phala.
This was despite strict instructions from ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe warning MPs what would happen should they vote in favour of the report.
“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes," Dlamini-Zuma said.
She was followed by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and unsurprisingly Supra Mahumapelo.
ANC presidential candidate and former health minister Zweli Mkhize as well as tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu were absent from Tuesday's vote.
Ramaphosa critic, deputy public enterprise minister Phumulo Masualle, voted along party lines and not with the opposition as anticipated.
ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala, who had initially voted in favour of the motion, asked the house to change her vote.
"It came to my attention that my vote for party line was captured incorrectly and as a yes. Please speaker, my vote is a no," Mahambehlala said.
Ramaphosa defeated the motion after 214 MPs voted against it.
Only 148 MPs voted in favour for the establishment of setting up an impeachment inquiry and two abstained.
'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'
Mpumalanga ANC throws weight behind Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa ‘arrogant about his criminality’ — Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos