Farming giant accused of hogging dam water

The department of water and sanitation has accused ZZ2, the country's biggest tomato producer, of making unapproved alterations around the Middle Letaba Dam, allegedly affecting the flow of water to households in Giyani, Limpopo.
The agriculture company now has until January 30 to submit representations before the department to avoid being penalised. The earth-fill type dam which opened in 1984 serves Giyani town and 50 surrounding villages.
Wisane Mavasa, the department spokesperson, said the company was served with a notice with regards to five of its properties around Mooketsi, outside Tzaneen. But the company has maintained that it's being scapegoated for historic water problems in the area.
Residents have complained about being denied water supply by the farming giant for years. The matter was raised again on Sunday when president Cyril Ramaphosa visited area on a site visit of the multibillion rand Giyani Bulk Water Project. The residents begged the president to intervene.
“The notice relates to non-compliances identified on five properties belonging to the water user (ZZ2) during a follow-up inspection conducted by the department on 21 October 2022,” Mavasa said.
She said the alleged offences in terms of the National Water Act involved the construction done near the dam without approval.
Mavasa said a notice of intention was then issued on November 30, adding that the alleged transgressor is usually given seven days to submit reasons in writing as to why they should not be issued with a directive.
Should the department find that the reasons are not good enough, then company or individual implicated would be issued with a directive to take certain actions to correct their mistake. In terms of the National Water Act, failure to comply with the directive constitutes an offence, Mavasa added.
She said according to the Act any person guilty of such offences can be criminally charged with the possibility of being fined or facing imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years.
She said ZZ2 requested an extension to allow the company to make written representations by the end of January next year.
ZZ2 director Philé van Zyl said they will co-operate with the department, adding that he was confident that after making their submissions they would be found in the clear.
Van Zyl said water was a contentious issue in the area and it was understandable why people would point fingers. But he said his company was just as affected by water shortages, adding that they actually use a lower amount of water than what was allocated to them.
“We live in a dry part of the country and we are in a way the victim of bad planning of the past. The river that we share with Giyani is small and non-perennial,” Van Zyl said.
He added that the Middle Letaba Dam was built upstream, making it difficult for water to flow into it.
Van Zyl said people in the area were making the incorrect assumption that ZZ2 was hogging all the water because their farm is situated upstream. He said that the Nandoni Dam project was the ultimate solution to water problems in Giyani. Nandoni, on Luvuvhu River near Thohoyandou, was opened in 2005.
