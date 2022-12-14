×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Armed robbers storm store at new Umhlanga mall

14 December 2022 - 12:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Three men robbed an MTN store at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, KZN, on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Three men robbed an MTN store at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, KZN, on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Barely a month after the luxurious Oceans Mall in Umhlanga opened, one of its stores was stormed by armed robbers on Tuesday.

MTN, one of more than 100 shops in the 36,000m2 complex, was targeted.

“Three suspects reportedly stormed into a cellphone store in Umhlanga and held an employee at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly left with cellphones and wrist watches,” said police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Security gave chase and managed to recover some of the stolen items, Ngcobo said, adding that Durban North police were investigating.

Oceans Mall is part of the R4.3bn Oceans Umhlanga mixed-use development project.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims

Onlookers could not believe their eyes when a car stopped next to a crash scene on Berea Road just after 12.15pm on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban

A late night protest on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres ...
News
1 day ago

Durban man dies after being hit by cars while 'fleeing robbers'

A Durban man returning from his company year-end party was killed when he was hit by vehicles apparently while trying to escape robbers during the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom