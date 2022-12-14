Barely a month after the luxurious Oceans Mall in Umhlanga opened, one of its stores was stormed by armed robbers on Tuesday.
MTN, one of more than 100 shops in the 36,000m2 complex, was targeted.
“Three suspects reportedly stormed into a cellphone store in Umhlanga and held an employee at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly left with cellphones and wrist watches,” said police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.
Security gave chase and managed to recover some of the stolen items, Ngcobo said, adding that Durban North police were investigating.
Oceans Mall is part of the R4.3bn Oceans Umhlanga mixed-use development project.
Armed robbers storm store at new Umhlanga mall
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
