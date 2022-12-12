ALS paramedics were shot at during the ordeal.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said while responding to the scene, paramedics saw men with firearms drawn next to the crashed vehicle.
“Suspects then began shooting at our ambulance, and our crews managed to evade and call for help.”
“The staff were very lucky to escape without injury as a bullet hole [entered] the front cabin above the driver’s head, exiting through the rear door,” he said.
Jamieson said it was alleged the suspects robbed a foreign national of a large sum of cash.
“No injuries reported to any persons on scene. The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate further,” he said.
Jamieson said their paramedics were shaken up but were grateful they were not injured.
“We would like to encourage people to please stay safe and try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash on you,” he said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims
Image: supplied
Onlookers could not believe their eyes when a car stopped next to a crash scene on Berea Road just after 12.15pm on Monday.
A gang of armed robbers got out and held up the crash victims.
In a video clip of the incident, two men ransack one vehicle while a gunman points his weapon at the driver of another vehicle.
ALS paramedics were shot at during the ordeal.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said while responding to the scene, paramedics saw men with firearms drawn next to the crashed vehicle.
“Suspects then began shooting at our ambulance, and our crews managed to evade and call for help.”
“The staff were very lucky to escape without injury as a bullet hole [entered] the front cabin above the driver’s head, exiting through the rear door,” he said.
Jamieson said it was alleged the suspects robbed a foreign national of a large sum of cash.
“No injuries reported to any persons on scene. The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate further,” he said.
Jamieson said their paramedics were shaken up but were grateful they were not injured.
“We would like to encourage people to please stay safe and try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash on you,” he said.
TimesLIVE
ANC elective conference set to inject more than R257m into Gauteng
Police to put thousands of new boots on the ground
Police arrested close to 1,000 suspects in Gauteng over the weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos