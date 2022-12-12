×

South Africa

WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims

12 December 2022 - 14:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
ALS paramedics were shot at by gunmen, who robbed a victim of a car crash in Durban on Monday.
Image: supplied

Onlookers could not believe their eyes when a car stopped next to a crash scene on Berea Road just after 12.15pm on Monday. 

A gang of armed robbers got out and held up the crash victims. 

In a video clip of the incident, two men ransack one vehicle while a gunman points his weapon at the driver of another vehicle.

ALS paramedics were shot at during the ordeal. 

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said while responding to the scene, paramedics saw men with firearms drawn next to the crashed vehicle.

“Suspects then began shooting at our ambulance, and our crews managed to evade and call for help.”

“The staff were very lucky to escape without injury as a bullet hole [entered] the front cabin above the driver’s head, exiting through the rear door,” he said.

Jamieson said it was alleged the suspects robbed a foreign national of a large sum of cash.

“No injuries reported to any persons on scene. The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate further,” he said. 

Jamieson said their paramedics were shaken up but were grateful they were not injured.

“We would like to encourage people to please stay safe and try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash on you,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

