South Africa

Students at three varsities to get direct payment

Unisa, Limpopo universities pilot sites for NSFAS

08 December 2022 - 08:12
Mpho Koka Journalist

The three universities that will be used to pilot the direct payment system of allowances to students next year have been revealed. These are University of South Africa (Unisa), the University of Limpopo and the Venda University of Technology.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) told Sowetan yesterday it would meet with institutions to develop implementation plans and timelines would be outlined in those plans...

