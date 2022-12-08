×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sheriffs zoom into ex-king's properties over VBS debt

Luxury cars in the mix for R4.2 owed

08 December 2022 - 07:41
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

VBS Mutual Bank liquidators have instructed sheriffs from two towns to go after former Venda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana’s luxury cars after his failure to comply with a court order to repay millions linked to VBS corruption.

The vehicles include a Range Rover 5.0 V8, a BMW 760i and a Mercedes-Benz V250d on which he owes the bank R4.2m plus interest...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...