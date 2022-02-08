Dethroned Venda king now stripped of government benefits

Sowetan has learnt that government has withdrawn its financial support of R1.2m annual salary and security at his private residence following last year's Constitutional Court ruling which set aside his appointment

Embattled former Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has been stripped of his government benefits, including over a million rand annual salary.



