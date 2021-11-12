ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be VhaVenda king

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Toni Peter Mphephu Ramabulana against a judgment which set aside the decision to appoint him as king of the Vhavenda Traditional Council.

The court refused to entertain his application as it was filed 15 months out of time.

Instead, the court ruled in favour of Masindi Clementine Mphephu, a princess of the VhaVenda royal family, who had launched a cross-appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2019.

Though the SCA reviewed and set aside the decision recognising Mphephu Ramabulana as king, it stayed the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition of Mphephu Ramabulana as king of the VhaVenda pending the final determination of the legal proceedings by Mphephu.

In 2012, Mphephu had instituted review proceedings in the high court in Thohoyandou against Mphephu Ramabulana, then-president Jacob Zuma and others.

She sought to have the decision to identify and recognise Mphephu Ramabulana as VhaVenda king in 2012 reviewed and set aside. She also sought an order declaring that, in terms of customary law, she is the sole queen of VhaVenḓa or, alternatively, that her uncle, Mbulaheni Mphephu, was the sole king.

Before the case could start, there was an agreement that the court should deal with preliminary points raised at the beginning of the hearing. The high court decided many of the points against her and, as a result, dismissed her review application.