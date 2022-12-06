Lobby appeals corporal punishment judgment
Section 27 opposes 'lenient' sanctions against teachers
Civil organisation Section 27 is heading to court on Tuesday to challenge part of a high court judgment, involving two teachers who were found guilty of assaulting pupils.
The organisation has lodged a leave of appeal in relation to part of the judgment by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which failed to declare that the SA Council of Educators (Sace) had handed down lenient sanctions against the two teachers who were found guilty of injuring the pupils in separate incidents. ..
Lobby appeals corporal punishment judgment
Section 27 opposes 'lenient' sanctions against teachers
Civil organisation Section 27 is heading to court on Tuesday to challenge part of a high court judgment, involving two teachers who were found guilty of assaulting pupils.
The organisation has lodged a leave of appeal in relation to part of the judgment by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which failed to declare that the SA Council of Educators (Sace) had handed down lenient sanctions against the two teachers who were found guilty of injuring the pupils in separate incidents. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos