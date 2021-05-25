South Africa

Gauteng education welcomes dismissal of teacher caught assaulting Grade R pupil

By Sowetan Reporter - 25 May 2021 - 19:21
Gauteng department of education has welcome the dismissal of a teacher caught administering corporal punishment on a Grade R learner.
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has welcomed the dismissal of a Pretoria teacher who was caught on video slapping a grade R pupil several times.

The teacher from Nchuncheko Primary School in Soshanguve trended on social media after a video of her emerged administering corporal punishment on a grade R learner.

A disciplinary hearing held on Monday found her guilty and recommended the teacher's dismissal with immediate effect.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was on Tuesday served with the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

"We can confirm that the disciplinary process which was instituted upon finding out about the video took place on Monday 24 May 2021 and has been concluded with the verdict being the immediate dismissal of the grade R practitioner," Mabona said.

"As the GDE, we are fully behind the school's decision to dismiss the practitioner as it sends out a strong message to everyone working with learners at our schools never to use violence as a form of disciplinary measure." 

Maggy Chauke, secretary of the school governing body, told Sowetan on Monday that the teacher at the centre of the storm had pleaded for leniency. She started teaching at the school in 2002.

