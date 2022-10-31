×

South Africa

‘Murder and suicide’ tragedy unfolds in car park at Durban mall

31 October 2022 - 11:17
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the shooting.
Image: KZN VIP Protection Services via Facebook

Police are investigating what pushed a Durban man to allegedly shoot a woman known to him and turn the gun on himself in the car park at a shopping mall on Sunday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE an inquest and a murder investigation are under way into the incident at Gateway.

“Charges of murder and an inquest are investigated by Durban North police.

“It is alleged that on October 30 2022 at 6.40pm, the 25-year-old woman was shot and killed by a known suspect while in a parking lot on Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga.

“The suspect was also found with a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services said by the time paramedics arrived the man and woman had died.

“The scene was being cordoned off by mall security while paramedics rushed to assist. Both patients were declared deceased at the scene.

“The male and female were known to each other. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the crime.”

