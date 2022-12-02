×

South Africa

Kidnapping suspects bust after withdrawing 'ransom money'

02 December 2022 - 14:21
The Hawks have arrested two suspects for kidnapping after they allegedly withdrew the ransom fee. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

The Hawks have swooped on two kidnapping suspects in Cape Town after they allegedly withdrew ransom money paid by the victims’ families.

The two men, aged 37 and 48, cannot be named until they plead to the charges. They appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said two women who run a hair extension business were kidnapped on November 21 while driving in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

“The kidnappers are said to have called one of the victims' sisters on her cellphone and demanded a R400,000 ransom,” said Hani.  

“After negotiating with the kidnappers, the family agreed to pay R30,000 and the kidnappers instructed them to pay the money via Capitec Bank’s cash send.”

Hani said the payments were made on Monday and the suspects withdrew the money from an ATM in Zevenwacht in Kuils River. She said a multidisciplinary team comprised of the Hawks and crime intelligence had been monitoring the movements of the suspects’ vehicle.

“After the cash withdrawals, the kidnappers were confronted by the police while walking towards their vehicle and two suspects were arrested. Cellphones and cash were confiscated, as well as a black VW Polo,” Hani said.

“On December 1, while the team was trying to locate the hostages, information was received that the hostages managed to break out from where they were kept and ran towards Monwabisi Beach, where they managed to call family and the investigating team to rescue them. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical examination.”

The case was postponed to December 13 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

