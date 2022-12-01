The EFF has repeated leader Julius Malema's calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.
This week an independent panel found alleged prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa concerning a robbery at his game farm.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
In a video shared by the EFF on Thursday, Malema said: “Cyril must leave with nothing. He has violated the people of South Africa and his own party. ANC workers go for days without salaries but a man is sleeping on top of dollars. Those cowards are quiet, all of them.”
Malema's comments were made at a press conference in July.
The EFF welcomed the findings of the panel, saying Ramaphosa must step down as president.
“The findings are tantamount to a betrayal of South Africa by a man who has been entrusted with upholding, defending and advancing this country’s laws.
“If Ramaphosa does not step down the EFF will expose him and the ANC as criminals who have no regard for domestic and international law and disrespect the constitution,” said the party in a statement.
Cyril must leave with nothing', says Malema
Image: Antonio Muchave
The EFF has repeated leader Julius Malema's calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.
This week an independent panel found alleged prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa concerning a robbery at his game farm.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
In a video shared by the EFF on Thursday, Malema said: “Cyril must leave with nothing. He has violated the people of South Africa and his own party. ANC workers go for days without salaries but a man is sleeping on top of dollars. Those cowards are quiet, all of them.”
Malema's comments were made at a press conference in July.
The EFF welcomed the findings of the panel, saying Ramaphosa must step down as president.
“The findings are tantamount to a betrayal of South Africa by a man who has been entrusted with upholding, defending and advancing this country’s laws.
“If Ramaphosa does not step down the EFF will expose him and the ANC as criminals who have no regard for domestic and international law and disrespect the constitution,” said the party in a statement.
Phala Phala: Six key findings you need to know
Ramaphosa has repeatedly maintained his innocence.
“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, its institutions, due process and the law.
“I categorically deny I have violated this oath in any way and I similarly deny I am guilty of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
TimesLIVE
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa denies guilt
Give Ramaphosa time to study Phala Phala report — Gungubele
ANC calls special NEC to discuss Phala Phala report
DA wants roll-call voting system for Phala Phala report consideration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos