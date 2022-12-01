×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cyril must leave with nothing', says Malema

01 December 2022 - 12:28
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The EFF has repeated leader Julius Malema's calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

This week an independent panel found alleged prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa concerning a robbery at his game farm.

The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. 

In a video shared by the EFF on Thursday, Malema said: “Cyril must leave with nothing. He has violated the people of South Africa and his own party. ANC workers go for days without salaries but a man is sleeping on top of dollars. Those cowards are quiet, all of them.”

Malema's comments were made at a press conference in July.

The EFF welcomed the findings of the panel, saying Ramaphosa must step down as president.

“The findings are tantamount to a betrayal of South Africa by a man who has been entrusted with upholding, defending and advancing this country’s laws.

“If Ramaphosa does not step down the EFF will expose him and the ANC as criminals who have no regard for domestic and international law and disrespect the constitution,” said the party in a statement.

Phala Phala: Six key findings you need to know

An independent panel appointed to look into the Phala Phala allegations has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer to.
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, its institutions, due process and the law.

“I categorically deny I have violated this oath in any way and I similarly deny I am guilty of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.

TimesLIVE

Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa denies guilt

The report found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer on the origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.
News
17 hours ago

Give Ramaphosa time to study Phala Phala report — Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has asked South Africans to give the president space to study the Phala Phala report.
News
2 hours ago

ANC calls special NEC to discuss Phala Phala report

The ANC has called a special meeting of its national executive committee for Thursday  following a finding by the panel on Phala Phala that Presidnet ...
News
15 hours ago

DA wants roll-call voting system for Phala Phala report consideration

The DA wants parliament to use a roll-call system when MPs vote to consider the Phala Phala report, compiled by an independent panel to determine ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe