The public will have to wait until Wednesday night, at the earliest, to find what the much-anticipated report looking into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in the Phala Phala scandal, had to say.
National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Wednesday that the report, consisting of three volumes, will be made available to members of the public by Wednesday night.
The panel of section 89 was led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who worked with retired judge Thokozile Masipa as well as Adv Mahlape Sello.
Handing over the report, Ngcobo said while the panel had been tasked to make recommendations, it was not within its mandate to call the Hawks or any other authorities to act on the findings.
“Let me state this clear and firmly, that is not our job. Our job was to interrogate the information that members of the National Assembly saw fit to present to us. That was what the rule by the National Assembly required us to do and we could not go beyond that,” he said.
“It is not in my priority to go against the rule.”
Phala Phala report to be available to public on Wednesday night
It's not our job to call the Hawks to act on the findings – Ngcobo
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
68 statements obtained by the Hawks on Phala Phala scandal probe
The panel was tasked instating a preliminary inquiry relating to a motion brought forward by the ATM (African Transformation) leader, proposing that Ramaphosa’s dealings at his game farm be looked into.
This is pertaining a burglary that occurred at the president's farm in 2020, where about $4m was stolen.
The panel also made recommendations on whether there is sufficient evidence showing that the president committed a violation of the constitution, law or has committed a serious misconduct.
Mapisa-Nqakula said December 6 has been set aside for the consideration by the National Assembly.
“The house will consider the report, its findings and recommendations and adopt a resolution through a simple majority vote. Whether a further action by the house in necessary or not.
