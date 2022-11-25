I was robbed, Lindiwe Sisulu tells Kgalema Motlanthe

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu believes her failed ANC presidential bid was engineered by underhanded means.

This is contained in a leaked dispute declaration letter Sisulu sent to ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe.

Sisulu failed to make the ballot for the presidential contest at the ANC national elective conference to be held at Nasrec from December 16 to 20.

According to Sisulu, she should have made the cut because “our own filed nominations in my name met and exceeded the 25% threshold of support”.

“My team therefore request to know what happened to those nominations or maybe your committee can provide us with raw data because we can help your committee and produce them for your benefit as and when such information is required from our side,” Sisulu wrote.