Suspect in the Monaco Tavern killing arrested in Mamelodi

Police have arrested a man suspected to be behind the Monaco Tavern shooting incident that claimed the life of one person in Mamelodi in July.
In a media statement released on Friday, Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Mamelodi on Thursday by the Tshwane anti-drug unit and Mamelodi Combat Team.
Masondo said the suspect has been on the police’s most wanted suspects list.
During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and is linked with several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Masondo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police said the shooting incident happened in the early hours of July 11 when three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at Monaco Tavern and found patrons enjoying themselves. The trio fired in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and fatally shooting him.
''Police have been conducting an investigation and looking for the people responsible for the shooting until they pounced on one of the suspects in Mamelodi. The search is ongoing for the two suspects that are still on the run,’’ said Masondo.
Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni applauded the team that traced the suspect.
“I am pleased with the manner and vigour in which this team has been handling the investigation. I am confident that those who are still on the run will also be apprehended soon,” said Mthombeni.
