Three more suspects nabbed over murder of German tourist
By Mandla Khoza - 20 November 2022 - 10:45
Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga, bringing the number of accused to four.
The trio aged between 25 and 38 were nabbed in separate places on Wednesday and Thursday. They are accused of shooting Jorg Schnarr, 67, twice while he and his wife and another German couple were traveling along Numbi Road which leads to the Kruger National Park on October 3. ..
