South Africa

'It is a little too late, lives have been lost'

Pleas before deadly Pongola accident made to Mbalula

20 September 2022 - 07:10
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Jabu Hansen from Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, has been raising concerns about bad driver behaviour and lack of police visibility along the N2 where a deadly crash occurred, killing 20 people, including 18 pupils, on Friday.

Since 2019, Hansen has been posting videos and pictures showing the lawlessness by some drivers that has led to fatalities on the stretch of the road on social media platform Twitter, tagging minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and the SA National Roads Agency...

