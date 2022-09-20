'It is a little too late, lives have been lost'
Pleas before deadly Pongola accident made to Mbalula
20 September 2022 - 07:10
Jabu Hansen from Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, has been raising concerns about bad driver behaviour and lack of police visibility along the N2 where a deadly crash occurred, killing 20 people, including 18 pupils, on Friday.
Since 2019, Hansen has been posting videos and pictures showing the lawlessness by some drivers that has led to fatalities on the stretch of the road on social media platform Twitter, tagging minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and the SA National Roads Agency...
'It is a little too late, lives have been lost'
Pleas before deadly Pongola accident made to Mbalula
Jabu Hansen from Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, has been raising concerns about bad driver behaviour and lack of police visibility along the N2 where a deadly crash occurred, killing 20 people, including 18 pupils, on Friday.
Since 2019, Hansen has been posting videos and pictures showing the lawlessness by some drivers that has led to fatalities on the stretch of the road on social media platform Twitter, tagging minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and the SA National Roads Agency...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos