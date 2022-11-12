Another horrific crash in Limpopo has claimed the lives of nine people including four children in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Spokesperson for the provincial department of transport and community safety Vongani Chauke said the accident happened along the N1 near Mookgophong when the tyre of a Toyota Venture burst causing the driver lose control of the vehicle which veered off its lane and collided with a truck.
Chauke said children between the ages of 2-12 years were amongst the victims.
He said such incidents raised a lot of concerns on road safety, especially with many people preparing to travel during the festive season.
He said the department has planned to intensify its road safety campaigns ahead of the festive season.
In September Sowetan reported that 10 people from the one family died in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane while on their way to attend a family function in Tshixwadza village in Mutale, outside Thohoyandou. The youngest victim in that incident was a 2-year-old boy who perished along with his parents.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Nine killed in Limpopo crash
Image: Supplied / ER24
Another horrific crash in Limpopo has claimed the lives of nine people including four children in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Spokesperson for the provincial department of transport and community safety Vongani Chauke said the accident happened along the N1 near Mookgophong when the tyre of a Toyota Venture burst causing the driver lose control of the vehicle which veered off its lane and collided with a truck.
Chauke said children between the ages of 2-12 years were amongst the victims.
He said such incidents raised a lot of concerns on road safety, especially with many people preparing to travel during the festive season.
He said the department has planned to intensify its road safety campaigns ahead of the festive season.
In September Sowetan reported that 10 people from the one family died in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane while on their way to attend a family function in Tshixwadza village in Mutale, outside Thohoyandou. The youngest victim in that incident was a 2-year-old boy who perished along with his parents.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Paramedics use jaws of life to free driver after Mbombela crash
Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck
Minibus crash claims seven lives
Another N3 crash leaves 10 injured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos