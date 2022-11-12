×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nine killed in Limpopo crash

12 November 2022 - 11:13
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Supplied / ER24

Another horrific crash in Limpopo has claimed the lives of nine people including four children in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Spokesperson for the provincial department of transport and community safety Vongani Chauke said the accident happened along the N1 near Mookgophong when the tyre of a Toyota Venture burst causing the driver lose control of the vehicle which veered off its lane and collided with a truck.

Chauke said children between the ages of 2-12 years were amongst the victims.  

He said such incidents raised a lot of concerns on road safety, especially with many people preparing to travel during the festive season.

He said the department has planned to intensify its road safety campaigns ahead of the festive season.

In September Sowetan reported that 10 people from the one family died in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane while on their way to attend a family function in Tshixwadza village in Mutale, outside Thohoyandou. The youngest victim in that incident was a 2-year-old boy who perished along with his parents.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

Paramedics use jaws of life to free driver after Mbombela crash

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of an SUV who was involved in an accident with a delivery vehicle in Mbombela on Saturday.
News
5 hours ago

Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck

Eight people died in a collision between an Interstate bus and a Sedaka Logistics truck on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State on Thursday ...
News
2 days ago

Minibus crash claims seven lives

Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West ...
News
1 day ago

Another N3 crash leaves 10 injured

Hours after a horrific truck crash claimed three lives on the N3, another accident on the notorious highway has left 10 people injured.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm