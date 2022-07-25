×

South Africa

Bus transporting patients overturns in KZN midlands

25 July 2022 - 12:43
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A bus transporting medical patients overturned in the KZN Midlands on Monday.
Image: Marshall Security

Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.

According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the accident occurred at the Impendle turn-off in Bulwer.

Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services confirmed the incident.

“Six people needed medical attention,” he said.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

TimesLIVE

