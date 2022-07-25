Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.
According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the accident occurred at the Impendle turn-off in Bulwer.
Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services confirmed the incident.
“Six people needed medical attention,” he said.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.
TimesLIVE
Bus transporting patients overturns in KZN midlands
Image: Marshall Security
TimesLIVE
