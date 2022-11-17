According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2003 and 2004, the wanted suspect allegedly placed bombs under a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.
Israeli’s 'most wanted gang leader', 7 others arrested, 12 firearms seized
A 46-year-old alleged gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the “Abergil Organisation” was arrested on Thursday morning in a raid in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The raid on the upmarket property was conducted by a multidisciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, the SA Police Service's organised crime unit, crime intelligence and the special task force.
Police confirmed the wanted fugitive was arrested together with seven others at the house.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the Israeli has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015.
“He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder,” she said.
According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2003 and 2004, the wanted suspect allegedly placed bombs under a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.
As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.
Mathe said in the second incident, the suspect placed a bomb on top of a the same victim's vehicle. In this incident, three people sustained serious injuries.
“During an early morning takedown operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms including five assault rifles and seven pistols and $40,000.
“Three suspected stolen motorcycles were also seized,” she said.
