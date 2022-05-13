Fugitive Portuguese banker dies in Durban prison

A fugitive banker wanted in Portugal on fraud charges involving 31m euros (about R518.5m) died in Durban's Westville Prison before his court appearance on Friday.

The department of correctional services (DCS) confirmed the death of Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro.

“The detainee was due to appear in court today [Friday]. DCS has urgently launched an investigation in determining the cause and circumstances leading to his death,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the pretrial conference for the extradition hearing of Rendeiro was set down for May 20.

“Sometime during the course of this week the state received notification from Rendeiro's legal representative stating that she would be withdrawing her services. The state then requisitioned for Rendeiro to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court today so that legal issues can be addressed before next week’s pretrial conference.