×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run

15 November 2022 - 21:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences, including killing a rhino. Stock photo.
A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment for poaching-related offences, including killing a rhino. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Skukuza regional court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sylvester Zitha to 17 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.

Zitha, 40, was convicted of trespassing, possession of a firearm with a silencer, possession of ammunition, killing a rhino, possession of an axe and conspiracy to commit an offence.  

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on October 19 2019, rangers at the Kruger National Park found a dead rhino and followed tracks.

“They found Zitha and Ricardo Phiri in possession of a hunting rifle and two fresh rhino horns.

“Both were subsequently arrested. Phiri was granted bail and absconded,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

In court, Zitha pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Lot Mgiba led evidence which led to the conviction of the accused for killing the rhino.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm