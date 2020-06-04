Child, 2, dies in dad's arms in apparent targeted hit in Western Cape
Gunmen opened fire on a father and his toddler son in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday evening, in what appears to be a targeted hit.
The father died on the scene. His two-year-old son succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.
Bishop Lavis police are probing the shooting.
“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that a 31-year-old man was walking from a nearby shop on Bonteheuwel Avenue at 7:15pm, carrying the child, when a vehicle stopped next to them.
“Two unidentified males climbed out and started shooting at the pair.”
-TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.