South Africa

Child, 2, dies in dad's arms in apparent targeted hit in Western Cape

By staff reporter - 04 June 2020 - 13:01
A toddler was shot in the arms of his father while they were returning from the shops in Bontehewel. Both were killed. File image
A toddler was shot in the arms of his father while they were returning from the shops in Bontehewel. Both were killed. File image
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

Gunmen opened fire on a father and his toddler son in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday evening, in what appears to be a targeted hit.

The father died on the scene. His two-year-old son succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Bishop Lavis police are probing the shooting.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that a 31-year-old man was walking from a nearby shop on Bonteheuwel Avenue at 7:15pm, carrying the child, when a vehicle stopped next to them.

“Two unidentified males climbed out and started shooting at the pair.”

-TimesLIVE

Man arrested for KZN south coast mass executions

A 23-year-old man, Sibusiso Langa, has been charged with the murders of seven KwaZulu-Natal men who were shot in the head while in a house in ...
News
23 hours ago

Community members scurry for notes left over after Kagiso cash heist

A cash-in-transit heist was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kagiso on the West Rand, the police confirmed.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X