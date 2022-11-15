Police divers and Tshwane emergency services (EMS) are searching for an 11-year-old boy who is feared drowned in the Apies River near Hammanskraal.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the search team is on the ground.
The boy was with seven friends when he got into difficulty on Monday afternoon.
The EMS team was notified at 7pm but the search was hampered by poor visibility, fast running water and high river banks.
Mabaso said though the water is still running at a high speed, the team started conducting searches at the river bank on Tuesday.
11-year-old boy believed to have drowned in Apies River near Hammanskraal
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
