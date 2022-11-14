THE BIG INTERVIEW | Masualle says ANC lost people's touch
Party needs to be part of the challenges and debates affecting communities
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 14 November 2022 - 07:30
Phumulo Masualle believes the ANC has talked more about renewal than it has demonstrated itself ready to renew itself. Instead, it has lost touch with society it once lead.
He accepts that there are far too many individuals who have sought ANC leadership positions just so that they can enrich themselves and feather their own nests...
