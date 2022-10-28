Pension squeeze for ex-health head
SIU probe exposes dodgy Covid-19 deals
By Sowetan Reporter - 28 October 2022 - 08:23
The Special Tribunal has granted a preservation order to freeze the pension benefits of the former head of Limpopo's health department, Dr Thokozani Florence Mhlongo, until investigations into wasteful expenditure of R10m on cellphones for Covid-19 screening have been completed.
“The Special Tribunal order interdicts and restrains the Government Employees Pension Fund from paying out or transferring any benefits due to Dr Mhlongo, pending the final determination of civil proceedings, for recovery of damages or losses suffered by the department and disgorgement of profit derived from unlawful contracts and secret profits, if any, to be instituted within 60 days,” said Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago...
