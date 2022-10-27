Don’t stop covid grants, say recipients
If they end I would suffer, says single mother of two
By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 27 October 2022 - 07:57
Recipients of the R350 social grants say whatever the government does, it should never think of ending the Covid-19 relief grant as it makes a huge impact on their lives.
On Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the future of the grants would involve difficult trade-offs in the budget...
