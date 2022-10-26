First-time BEE investors need to have a long-term mindset

The intention of a BEE share ownership scheme is to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth.

A recent Sowetan Dialogue, in association with JSE Investor Services (JIS), put the spotlight on trading and investing in BEE shares.

The JIS is a specialist end-to-end keeper and manager of shareholder registry and communication. CEO Carol Crozier said they maintain the register of more than 80 companies, including the JSE top 40, and have more than 2.5-million shareholder records on their books.

The service offering at JIS comprises shareholder register maintenance, corporate actions, shareholder analytics, managing employee and BEE share schemes as well as training and education in trust, financial management and BEE scheme functions.

Investors can access these services by contacting the JIS call centre, using the walk-in centre, or online through ShareHub. The incoming JSE BEE verification platform will remove the administrative burden of needing to repeatedly verify your identity to buy, sell or trade these share schemes. The platform aims to empower shareholders and facilitate wealth creation.

Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge-Mahura Investments, started the dialogue by explaining the difference between secondary trading and an IPO, where shares are offered for the first time.

A good example of the latter is Old Mutual’s Bula Tsela, which is biased towards the smaller investor. Discounted shares, where the spot value is lower than the fair value, offers a good opportunity for investing, as the discount tends to unwind slowly over time.