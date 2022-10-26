First-time BEE investors need to have a long-term mindset
A recent Sowetan Dialogue, in association with JSE Investor Services, put the spotlight on trading and investing in BEE shares
The intention of a BEE share ownership scheme is to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth.
The JIS is a specialist end-to-end keeper and manager of shareholder registry and communication. CEO Carol Crozier said they maintain the register of more than 80 companies, including the JSE top 40, and have more than 2.5-million shareholder records on their books.
The service offering at JIS comprises shareholder register maintenance, corporate actions, shareholder analytics, managing employee and BEE share schemes as well as training and education in trust, financial management and BEE scheme functions.
Investors can access these services by contacting the JIS call centre, using the walk-in centre, or online through ShareHub. The incoming JSE BEE verification platform will remove the administrative burden of needing to repeatedly verify your identity to buy, sell or trade these share schemes. The platform aims to empower shareholders and facilitate wealth creation.
Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge-Mahura Investments, started the dialogue by explaining the difference between secondary trading and an IPO, where shares are offered for the first time.
A good example of the latter is Old Mutual’s Bula Tsela, which is biased towards the smaller investor. Discounted shares, where the spot value is lower than the fair value, offers a good opportunity for investing, as the discount tends to unwind slowly over time.
When it comes to paying out dividends, Gradidge said MultiChoice’s Phuthuma Nathi was still the king of the dividend payers. Other companies paying out dividends include Solbe1, Ukhamba, YeboYethu and Old Mutual. Dividends are important for older investors who need an income, while younger shareholders have the option of choosing highly geared investments with greater long-term rewards.
“BEE investors, especially first-generation investors, need to be educated in their own language in this highly regulated industry,” said Gradidge, “and well-educated retail investors are good for the economy.”
Gradidge said BEE shares can create wealth. He said he met a father who bought into Phuthuma Nathi when it was first listed and was able to put his daughter through university with the dividends.
Investor appetite is growing, said Langa Manqele, head of equity and equity derivatives at the JSE. Before investing, potential shareholders need to know about the growth of the company and its ability to generate returns. Manqele said investor education was crucial.
First-time investors are encouraged to have a long-term mindset, with the focus on secondary trading only when the investor needs to exit. Solid BEE schemes such as Solbe1, Zakhele Futi, YeboYethu and Phuthuma Nathi, make it easy for investors to buy and sell. BEE shares are discounted for their lower levels of liquidity, but those shares tend to have a higher dividend yield.
Manqele said the rising interest rates will affect the price of shares. However, BEE investors should be in it for the long term and, over time, the rate cycle will even out.
After an initial reluctance to buy Solbe1 shares, investors now understand the offering, said Michelle du Toit, group company secretary at Sasol. After trading at a discount, the return is now significantly higher. For Sasol, which offers purely discounted Solbe1 shares to BEE investors, its reward is the presence of a transformed SA company, fulfilling their BEE requirements and offering evergreen empowerment.
As a pivotal player in the SA economy, the JSE will continue to facilitate engagements that provide insight into BEE share schemes and drive efforts to create a progressive, inclusive and empowered SA.
This article was paid for by JSE Investor Services.