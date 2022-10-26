The case of a former prosecutor accused of defeating the ends of justice was on Tuesday postponed by the Ga-Rankuwa regional court until November 11 for her to obtain legal representation.
This was the second court appearance for Regina Letshoo, 48, in connection with an incident emanating from alleged misconduct committed in the same court on August 27 2020.
Letshoo allegedly took a docket for a case involving a foreign national charged with possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was found driving an unregistered vehicle and failed to produce legal documentation.
Letshoo allegedly omitted information in the docket to favour the accused.
“Her alleged misconduct ultimately resulted in the release of the suspect and the matter was struck off the roll,” said North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
Former prosecutor in court for ‘defeating the ends of justice’
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
GBV accused fails to appear in court twice
When the docket was found after a daily audit of cases which appeared in court, the omissions were noted with her signature authorising the release of the suspect.
“It is also alleged she was not scheduled to report for duty on that day as per the rotational schedule during the Covid-19 restrictions.”
Mamothame said a duplicate docket kept by the chief prosecutor was used to re-enrol the case.
Police are searching for the suspect in that matter.
Letshoo ceased to be in the employ of the NPA in September after tendering her resignation while on suspension.
TimesLIVE
