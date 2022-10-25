Another accused in Zulu prince’s murder testifies she was beaten up by police
Tlhoele one of four women facing charges
Another woman accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has testified that she was allegedly assaulted by police on the day of her arrest.
Gontse Tlhoele took the stand on Tuesday where she was questioned about events that took place on November 20 2020, the day she was arrested...
