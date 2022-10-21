Cash-strapped Sapo fails to pay medical aid again
Scheme demands R8.4m owed on workers' benefits
A medical aid provider for employees at the SA Post Office (Sapo) is demanding R8,4m from the cash-strapped state-owned entity after its failure to pay its workers’ full contributions for September.
Medical aid scheme Medipos has been embroiled in a legal battle with Sapo over the past two years due to its inability to pay workers' contributions. ..
